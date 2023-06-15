Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,481,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,456. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.90 and a 200 day moving average of $214.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.