Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,005 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 1,015,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,131. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.