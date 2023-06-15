Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.