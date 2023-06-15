Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,933. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

