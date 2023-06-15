Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TLT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,937,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,281,178. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.