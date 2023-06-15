Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 119,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 304,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

