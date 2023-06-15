Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 644,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,231. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

