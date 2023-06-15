Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,757 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 98,733 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV remained flat at $67.85 on Thursday. 9,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

