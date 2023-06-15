Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $498,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 249,146 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 364,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432,942 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,175. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

