Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 5,148,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,448,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

