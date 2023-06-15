Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.52. 1,890,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

