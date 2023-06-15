Wanchain (WAN) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $543,740.34 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,704,944 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

