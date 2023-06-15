Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 7,102,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,278,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.