Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,213.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.0 %

WAFD opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.