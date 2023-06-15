WashTec (OTCMKTS:WHTAF) Stock Price Down 32.3%

WashTec AG (OTCMKTS:WHTAF – Get Rating) shares were down 32.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.
