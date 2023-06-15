WC Walker & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. 1,578,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

