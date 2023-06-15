WC Walker & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

