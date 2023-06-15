WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 587,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 315,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

