WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 946,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,854. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

