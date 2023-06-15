WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.83. 401,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average is $250.28. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

