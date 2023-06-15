WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 52,938 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,901,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.