WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 295,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. Black Hills comprises 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.