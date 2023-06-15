WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 85,350 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.