WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $2.82 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

