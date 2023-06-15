WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 243,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,239 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

