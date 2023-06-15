WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $5.54 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 25.88% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Shares of XSVN stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

