WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 209,449 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,000. Sysco comprises 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

