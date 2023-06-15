WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $13.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

