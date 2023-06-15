Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.56. Weibo shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 113,509 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weibo

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.