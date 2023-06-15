Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

