WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $236,888.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00291073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003969 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

