Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 189.7% from the May 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,689. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

