WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 237,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 240,889 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $32.36.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $724.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.