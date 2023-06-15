WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Up 1.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.19. 18,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 57,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

The company has a market cap of $580.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EES. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the first quarter worth $91,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

