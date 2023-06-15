Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Acquires £896.10 in Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) insider Terri Duhon bought 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £896.10 ($1,121.25).

Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 620.20 ($7.76) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 569.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.76. Wise plc has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 731.80 ($9.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10,333.33.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

