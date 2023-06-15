World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WWE. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $7,997,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

