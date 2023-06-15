WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $282.77 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. WOW-token has a market cap of $282.77 million and $3.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829498 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.