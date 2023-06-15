Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Reduced by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $37,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.85. 1,875,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,758. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

