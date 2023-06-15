Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 3.7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.03. 262,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 394,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock worth $3,755,097. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.