Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Down 0.1 %

XRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,969. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 654.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 64.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.