Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 189,413 shares trading hands.

Xtract Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.79.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

