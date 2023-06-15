Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.78. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 213,713 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Xunlei Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

