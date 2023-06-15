Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,102,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,418,400 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.14.
Several equities analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Roth Capital raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
