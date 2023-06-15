Yuan Xu Sells 3,460 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Yuan Xu sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,306.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,431.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FATE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 2,545,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,986. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
