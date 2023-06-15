Yuan Xu Sells 3,460 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Yuan Xu sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,306.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,431.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 2,545,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,986. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.