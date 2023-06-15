Zacks Research Weighs in on Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.46) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.48). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.16) per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

