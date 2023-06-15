Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

Zedge Price Performance

Shares of ZDGE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 25,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Zedge by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 61.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

