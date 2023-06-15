Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

ZG traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.52. 193,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,732. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

