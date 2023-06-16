11,288 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after buying an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

