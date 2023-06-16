1,140 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

