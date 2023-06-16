1,163 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $201.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

